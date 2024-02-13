Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.6 %

Taitron Components stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,340. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAIT. TheStreet lowered Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

