Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lifted by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 8.8% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after buying an additional 3,129,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,426,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,499 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.68. 8,256,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,776,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $662.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

