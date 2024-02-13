Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,745 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up approximately 1.2% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

