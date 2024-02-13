TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

TEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.38. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

