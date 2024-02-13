Team Hewins LLC Buys Shares of 6,129 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Netflix makes up 0.5% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $557.82. 1,531,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $502.39 and its 200-day moving average is $448.89.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

