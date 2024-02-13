Team Hewins LLC Makes New $6.12 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,691,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,924,932. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.