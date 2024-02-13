Team Hewins LLC Takes $4.14 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,121 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 1.6 %

ADBE traded down $9.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $602.13. 1,224,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $603.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.