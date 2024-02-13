Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Shares of THC stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

