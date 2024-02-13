Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37. Teradata also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.53-0.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. Teradata has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.44.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

