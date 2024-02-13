TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.14. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 7,050,791 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 30.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

