Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

