Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $53,517,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems



Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

