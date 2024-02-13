The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $425,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,583,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Waste Management: Is it a good use of your time?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Check out these 2 winning semiconductor ETFs with low costs
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- AutoNation stock attracted some sneaky bidders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.