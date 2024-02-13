The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after buying an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $429,854,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

