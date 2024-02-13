The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $262.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $238.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.75.

LOW traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.13. 1,138,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

