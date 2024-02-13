The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $12.50

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 132,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

