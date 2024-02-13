The Goldman Sachs Group Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,285.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,094.07.

TDG stock opened at $1,109.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,034.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $937.44. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,155.24. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total transaction of $19,775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,870 shares in the company, valued at $185,758,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,419 shares of company stock worth $150,261,322 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

