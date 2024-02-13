The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG):

2/6/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $95.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

HIG opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.