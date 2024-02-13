The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $6.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.62. 1,259,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,464. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $368.72. The stock has a market cap of $356.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

