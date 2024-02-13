The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,543,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,660,000 after buying an additional 1,178,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PGR opened at $182.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $184.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.