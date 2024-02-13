The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Stock Holdings Lowered by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,799,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,421 shares during the quarter. The Taiwan Fund makes up approximately 7.3% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of The Taiwan Fund worth $83,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TWN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,577. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19.

The Taiwan Fund Cuts Dividend

The Taiwan Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.437 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

