Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $159.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $142.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.23.

NYSE TRI opened at $154.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.15. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $159.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,752,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,317,000 after acquiring an additional 884,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

