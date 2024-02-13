Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$149.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$180.11.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

TSE TRI opened at C$207.94 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$159.25 and a 12 month high of C$214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$196.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$182.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. Corporate insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.