Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $7.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWKS. Citigroup upped their target price on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 55,742 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 244,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 91,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

