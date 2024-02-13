Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

