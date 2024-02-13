Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $309.00 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.13 and a 200 day moving average of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.76.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

