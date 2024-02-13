Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $16.21 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $191.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $191.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,504. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

