Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $378.20 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,778 shares of company stock worth $48,435,714. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

