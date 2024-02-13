Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 403 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,254 shares of company stock valued at $126,560. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

