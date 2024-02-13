Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TSEM stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $45.87.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
