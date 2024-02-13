TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TransDigm Group worth $39,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,109.83 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,155.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,034.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $937.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,094.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,419 shares of company stock worth $150,261,322. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

