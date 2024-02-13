TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,180.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,094.07.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,109.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,034.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $937.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,155.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,419 shares of company stock worth $150,261,322. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.