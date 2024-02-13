TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Gap Up to $70.60

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.60, but opened at $73.50. TransUnion shares last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 780,934 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after buying an additional 5,981,271 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in TransUnion by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,463,000 after buying an additional 124,502 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

