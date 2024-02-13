Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.

TRMB opened at $54.69 on Friday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,973.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,764 shares of company stock worth $328,823. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

