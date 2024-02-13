Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,930. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,764 shares of company stock valued at $328,823. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

