Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.83.

TRMB stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,764 shares of company stock worth $328,823. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

