Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 686898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,764 shares of company stock valued at $328,823. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.