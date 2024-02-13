Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57-3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. Trimble also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

Get Trimble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,764 shares of company stock worth $328,823. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 349.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.