Trimble’s (TRMB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $59.00. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $57.15.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,764 shares of company stock valued at $328,823 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,939,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,558,695,000 after buying an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,265,000 after purchasing an additional 80,580 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,955,000 after acquiring an additional 201,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trimble by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,670,000 after acquiring an additional 309,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

