Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Up to $22.37

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.37, but opened at $24.86. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 4,517,503 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 13.9 %

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,973 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 410.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 53,887 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

