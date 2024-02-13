Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Up to $22.37

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.37, but opened at $24.86. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 4,517,503 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -144.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,859,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tripadvisor by 4,018.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,693 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

