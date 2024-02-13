Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Short Interest Up 86.5% in January

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Tritium DCFC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DCFC stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. 2,189,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,928. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in Tritium DCFC by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136,304 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tritium DCFC by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 18.4% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,582,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 245,938 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

