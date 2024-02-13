Truist Financial Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $105.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.47.

THC opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.70. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

