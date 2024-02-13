Truist Financial Trims Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price to $165.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $166.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TXN opened at $161.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

