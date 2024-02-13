Twilio (TWLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.41. Twilio has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Twilio by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

