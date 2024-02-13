Udemy (UDMY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Udemy to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Udemy Stock Performance
Shares of UDMY stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.32. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy
In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,706,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,259.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,706,050 shares in the company, valued at $27,296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Udemy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Udemy
About Udemy
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
