Udemy (UDMY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Udemy to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.32. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

Get Udemy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,706,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,259.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,706,050 shares in the company, valued at $27,296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Udemy

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.