UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

UMH Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 455.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $978.07 million, a P/E ratio of -61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UMH Properties Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,054,000 after acquiring an additional 886,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 475,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after buying an additional 420,618 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 873.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 413,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 370,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 12,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 316,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

