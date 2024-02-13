UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
UMH Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 455.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.
UMH Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $978.07 million, a P/E ratio of -61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $18.50.
UMH Properties Company Profile
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
