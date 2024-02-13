United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $145.70 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.22. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

