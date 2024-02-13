United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $146.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.29.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

