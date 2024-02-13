United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Buys £185.22 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Phil Aspin acquired 18 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($13.00) per share, for a total transaction of £185.22 ($233.92).

United Utilities Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of United Utilities Group stock traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,032 ($13.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 896.76 ($11.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.39). The stock has a market cap of £7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20,640.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,061.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,020.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a GBX 16.59 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -94,000.00%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.